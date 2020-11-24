The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce will be opening the Kittitas County Strong Small Business Grant, allowing small businesses to use the awarded funds towards rent or mortgage support, utilities assistance (e.g. gas, power, water, sewer), location cleaning, safety supplies, inventory purchases, physical site reconfigurations and employee assistance (e.g. transportation, gear), according to a news release.
This grant is made possible by the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners with the total amount available of $110,000 and priority given to businesses closed due to the Nov. 15 Governor’s Proclamation.
The grant cannot be used for owners or employee wages, anything not associated with reopening or adapting a business that existed prior to March 1, 2020 and/or any expenses that have been or will be reimbursed by other federal funding programs (e.g. Economic Disaster Injury Loans or Payroll Protection Program). Those that are eligible must meet this criteria:
• Locally owned and managed with local decision-making authority.
• Have current Washington Business license at the time of the grant award.
• Been in business for at least one year from the date of application.
• Priority is given to businesses closed due to 11-15-2020 Governor’s Proclamation.
• Ability to demonstrate loss of income due to COVID-19.
For more information about the Kittitas County Strong Small Business Grant, go to kittitascountychamber.com/loans-and-grants. Completed applications must be sent to chambercares@gmail.com. The application closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 27. If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin by emailing amy@kittitascountychamber.com or by calling 509-925-2002.