The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce will be holding three candidate forums for the upcoming Kittitas County general election, according to a news release from the chamber.
The public can tune into these Candidate Forums via Zoom and/or Facebook live. The forums will also be broadcasted on ECTV and Inland Network.
n 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13 with the Kittitas County Sheriff candidates, Clay Myers and Bart Olson.
n 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14 with the District 1 Commissioner candidates, Kristin Ashley (R) and Cory Wright (R), the District 2 Commissioner candidates, Jerry Martens (R) and Laura Osiadacz (R), and the PUD Commissioner candidates, Rick Catlin and Patrick Kelleher.
n 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15 with the 13th District Representative Candidates, Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz and Tom Dent and 8th Congressional District Representative Candidate, Jesse Jensen.
The Zoom links and description of each forum can be found at kittitascountychamber.com/chamber-webinars-and-qa-sessions. Questions for all candidates can be asked in advance at business.kittitascountychamber.com/form/view/20188.
Questions about the forums can be directed to the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin at amy@kittitascountychamber.comor to the Membership Director Gemma Hollingsworth at gemma@kittitascountychamber.com.