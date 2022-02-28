...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...
...REPLACES FLOOD WATCH...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Washington, including the
following counties, Kittitas, Klickitat and Yakima.
* WHEN...Until 700 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1255 PM PST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain, between
0.50 and 1 inch has fallen this morning along and just east
of the Cascade crest. Smaller streams are rising fast could
see minor flooding through early Thursday.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected
over the area through Tuesday. This additional rain will
increase the risk of minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Cle Elum, Klickitat, Toppenish, Selah, Tieton, Roslyn and
Naches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Members of Leadership Kittitas County work on an economic development strategy for Vantage at a brainstorming session at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce on June 2, 2013.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first-ever Leadership Kittitas County Alumni Graduation Banquet at 5:30 p.m., April 21 in the Elks Ballroom at The Hotel Windrow, according to a news release from the chamber.
The ticket price of the event will be $40 which includes live music, hors d’oeuvres, graduation of the 2022 class, and more.
In the past 26 years, over 400 graduates have participated in the in-depth, seven-month exploration of Kittitas County. Many friendships and connections have been forged among participants with Leadership alumni and presenters.
Alumni have gone on to become local elected officials, state representatives, judges, top CWU administrators, and people in nearly every walk of life.