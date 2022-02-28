Leadership Kittitas County

Members of Leadership Kittitas County work on an economic development strategy for Vantage at a brainstorming session at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce on June 2, 2013.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first-ever Leadership Kittitas County Alumni Graduation Banquet at 5:30 p.m., April 21 in the Elks Ballroom at The Hotel Windrow, according to a news release from the chamber.

The ticket price of the event will be $40 which includes live music, hors d’oeuvres, graduation of the 2022 class, and more.

In the past 26 years, over 400 graduates have participated in the in-depth, seven-month exploration of Kittitas County. Many friendships and connections have been forged among participants with Leadership alumni and presenters.

Alumni have gone on to become local elected officials, state representatives, judges, top CWU administrators, and people in nearly every walk of life.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at kittitascountychamber.com or at the Kittitas County Chamber office at 609 N. Main St. For information on Leadership Kittitas County visit www.kittitascountychamber.com/leadership-kittitas-county/. If you have any questions, please contact Director of Chamber Outreach and Economic Advancement, Darby Grimes at: darby@kittitascountychamber.com or call the office at (509) 925-2002.

Recommended for you