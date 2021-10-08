Johnston and Williams

Dr. Maria Roditeleva-Wibe

Out of concern for her husband’s health and wellbeing, services for Dr. Maria Roditeleva-Wibe have been rescheduled. The Trisagion Prayer Service for the Departed will now be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Prophet Elijah Antiochian Orthodox Mission, 107 S. Dennis in Ellensburg. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, also at the Mission, with burial to follow at approximately noon at the IOOF Cemetery, 1900 Brick Road in Ellensburg. Prayers of healing for Dr. Wibe’s husband are appreciated. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with arrangements.

