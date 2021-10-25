Changes moving forward: Fair Board to oversee Jr. Livestock Sale Becky Sherley President Kittitas County Fair Board Oct 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 A steer looks off into the crowd as it is pulled by Kacee Schott in the 2019 Jr. Livestock market sale in the Bloom Pavilion at the Kittitas County Fair. Jacob Ford / Daily Record file Kittitas County Junior Livestock Sale Committee donates to Ellensburg FFA Alumni Scholarship Fund Pictured are Justin Roberts and Branden Pettit. Contributed Kittitas County Junior Livestock Sale Committee donates to local Endowment Trust Fund. Pictured are Branden Pettit and Dick Wedin. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas County Fair Board would like to express its appreciation to the Kittitas County Junior Livestock Sale Committee for your efforts in conducting the Kittitas County Junior Livestock Sale from 1988 through 2020.This annual event has had tremendous success over the years by engaging our community which has positively impacted thousands of our county’s youth. At this time and with much thought, it has been decided that effective immediately the Fair Board and Friends of the Kittitas County Fair Grounds Foundation will be conducting the Kittitas County 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale for 2021 and beyond.This decision was not made hastily but involved numerous discussions and meetings with exhibitor families, community members, the Fair Board, Friends of the Kittitas County Fair and Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners. At its February 4, 2021 Fair Board meeting, the Fair Board voted on this action and came to a unanimous decision to return the Livestock Sale back to the county. Please find below the primary reasons for this action: • The Kittitas County Junior Livestock Sale is a part of the Kittitas County Fair and thus governed by the Kittitas County Fair Board. The Fair Board is the entity appointed and responsible for conducting the Kittitas County Fair under the authority of the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners.• Currently 4-H & FFA exhibitors have three organizations regulating their Kittitas County Fair livestock entries: The Kittitas County Fair Board, The 4-H/FFA Livestock Committee and The Kittitas County Junior Livestock Sale Committee. By placing the Livestock Sale back under the Kittitas County Fair Board, rules will be consolidated which will result in consistency and improved communication to exhibitors.• Increased transparency to exhibitors, community members and the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners. With this action, discussions, plans and decisions can be seen by the community and interested parties during public Fair Board meetings. Although the KCJLS membership is open to individuals or organizations having an interest in youth development in Kittitas County, KCJLS is required to have only one meeting per year, the annual meeting.• The Fair Board Livestock Directors work closely with the 4-H/FFA Livestock Committee developing rules and regulations. 4-H/FFA Livestock Committee meets monthly and voting is open to all 4-H Leaders, FFA advisors, parents of exhibitors and 4-H/FFA exhibitors. •Vendors engaging in fairground events during the Kittitas County Fair are required to have a valid executed contract and insurance. This action will eliminate that deficiency and need.• This action will improve communications between youth participants/parents, guardians/leaders/advisors, the 4-H office and the sale buyers. Revised rules and regulations will be formulated between the Fair Board and 4-H/FFA Livestock Committee eliminating redundancies.• The Friends of the Kittitas County Fair Grounds Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation, will collect and process the monetary transactions necessary for the sale.Looking forward with this action, a specific Kittitas County Fair Board director will be tasked with directing the 4-H & FFA Livestock Sale with the help of four to five fair superintendents. At this time, the Fair Board would like to strongly encourage any current KCJLS board of directors interested in continuing their service to inquire about a Fair Sale superintendent position.It is our hope that the assets of KCJLS will be distributed to the Kittitas County Friends of the Fair Grounds Foundation so that they can continue to be utilized in producing the annual Kittitas County 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale. This action would be in accordance with the KCJLS Articles of Incorporation which state, "upon dissolution all assets of the KCJLS corporation will be distributed by the Board of Directors for identical uses and purposes to any another organization which would then qualify for exemption under the provisions of section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Service".The Fair Board Livestock Directors and I are inviting all KCJLS board members to meet Wednesday, February 10 to discuss this decision, answer any questions and plan for a smooth transitional year. 