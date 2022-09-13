Support Local Journalism


Families from the Latter Day Saints and the Lutheran Churches shared their Saturday morning, Sept. 10, helping the Independent Order of Odd Fellows trimming shrubs and trees, planting and transplanting flowers and trimmed around headstones at High Valley Cemetery. Young children, senior citizens and community-minded parents shared remembrances of family and community; while demonstrating what a strong, service based Ellensburg does to promote our oneness.

Thanks, in no way encaptures the gift that was given during the precious time together.

