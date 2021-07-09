The city of Ellensburg is accepting applications from persons wishing to be considered to fill a current vacancy on the City Council - Position 6, which expires Dec. 31, 2023.
The City Council will fill Position 6 until a candidate is elected at the next election, which the term will be November 2023.
Applications are available on the City web page at www.ci.ellensburg.wa.us or at City Hall, 501 North Anderson Street, Ellensburg, Washington 98926.
· Registered voter of the City of Ellensburg, and
· A resident of the City of Ellensburg for at least one year next preceding the date of appointment.
Applications are due by July 26 at 5 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted.
Interviews will take place on Aug. 2. For additional information or an application form, contact the city manager’s office.