The city of Ellensburg has launched a broadband survey to evaluate broadband infrastructure and identify and record the level of need for broadband access in the community.

The city has partnered with Northwest Open Access Network (NoaNet) to conduct a brief online survey. It will allow a better understanding of any barriers that might exist to affordable, high-speed Internet access, and if so, what might be done to assist clear up the issues.

The survey takes about five minutes and is purely informational. There is absolutely no commitment, and personal information will never be shared.

If the survey is taken from a smartphone or tablet, participants will need to connect to their home Wi-Fi so the speed test will reflect your home Internet speeds.

Residents are invited to take the survey at: https://noanet.servicezones.net/kittitas

