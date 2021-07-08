The city of Ellensburg’s annual chip seal program will run July 19-22 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., and includes 10.73 miles of city roads.
City of Ellensburg street crews will work in collaboration with Kittitas County Public Works Department crews and equipment to complete the project.
• Residents living along streets receiving chip seal treatment should turn off sprinklers and avoid watering their lawn or yard close to the street because street surfaces must be dry to be chip sealed.
• Park vehicles off the affected road on dates the crews are scheduled. Affected roads will have “No Parking” signs posted at least 24 hours prior to the start of work.
• Access to city streets during the chip seal process is limited. Drivers, pedestrians and bicycle riders should exercise extreme caution when approaching the crews and follow all traffic control signs and signals from personnel.
It is very important to follow posted speed limits and other instructions to prevent oil and chips from damaging vehicles. Traffic delays and detours may occur.
Chip seal helps extend the life of the road. This cooperative effort between the city and county involves placing a thin layer of liquid asphalt on existing pavement, followed by gravel (the chip). The chip is applied with a spreader.
Work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change based on maintenance. The annual chip seal program is funded by the city of Ellensburg Street Division budget.