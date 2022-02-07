Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With day-time temperatures forecast in the mid to upper 40s this week, the city of Ellensburg is setting up sandbag stations, according to information posted on the city’s website.

Sandbag stations were being created Monday three locations:

• Wippel Park (Fourth Avenue and Railroad Avenue)

• Seventh Avenue and Cascade Street

• Kiwanis Park (14th Avenue and Main Street)

The stations are being stocked as a precautionary measure.

Recommended for you