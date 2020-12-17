Ellensburg is the recipient of a 2020 Insurify’s Season of Giving Award for the State of Washington, according to a news release from the city
One city from each state was awarded based on the dedication to embracing the spirit of giving demonstrated by their residents.
The data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 2.7 million insurance applications to determine the city in each state with the highest share of applicants identifying as caregivers, teachers, firefighters, medical professionals, social workers, and other occupations that work in service of others.
“This community has always been committed to supporting each other.The Season of Giving Award truly recognizes the number of people engaged inensuring that the needs of others are met. Through their efforts, friends,neighbors,and community members are healthy, safe,and provided the opportunity to learn and grow.” said Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb.
“We’ve had to rely on the kindness of our community members more than ever this year,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “This holiday season,we wish to recognize the communities who have most clearly demonstrated a dedication to the spirit of giving in their everyday lives.”
For a full list of the2020 Season of Giving Award winners, visit:https://insurify.com/insiqhts/season-of-giving-award-2020