Families looking to safely celebrate the Fourth of July on a budget won’t have to travel far this year to do so.
The city of Kittitas is celebrating their third-annual Fourth of July celebration this year, with a wide selection of events and activities that are sure to satisfy attendees of all ages. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. with a swap meet held near the railroad depot, with a parade on Main Street beginning at 3 p.m.
Event organizer Lou Tyler worked this year with Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson to design a celebration that is free for all to attend, offering activities that span the entire day. The event would have been the fourth-annual, but last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic. Tyler said city councilmember Holly Beard was instrumental in getting the event off the ground in the first years and handed over the organization to her and Chief Nelson this year.
“The big goal that we had was to make this a free family event,” Tyler said of the celebration. “Everything is provided by us through sponsorships.”
Tyler said she is most excited about the afternoon parade, saying that it is an opportunity for anyone who has a wheeled device to participate. Bicycles, and even children with their wagons can stroll down Main Street in celebration during the parade.
“I just think it’s a great way to start any show, just like Ellensburg has their parade on Labor Day weekend,” she said. “It’s just a neat way for kids to participate and be a part of something.”
After the parade, two bands will provide musical entertainment for approximately seven hours. The first band will play cover songs of oldies, while the headliner, Olympia-based Olson Brothers, will play country music into the evening.
“They’re a pretty high-caliber band,” Tyler said of the headliners. “They are playing Seattle the day before, and they’re headed to Spokane after they stop here, so we’re glad to have them stop and celebrate along their way.”
During the afternoon, residents can participate in a water balloon fight and will also have the chance to soak their favorite politician in the fundraiser dunk tank. Kittitas Elementary School Principal Ron Craig will be sitting in the tank, along with Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson, Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright, and State Representative Tom Dent. Funds raised from the dunk tank will go towards ensuring the annual event stays free in future years.
“We’ve got some headliners there for the dunk tank, which will be kind of fun,” Tyler said.
For those who get hungry, the event will feature free hot dogs, and plenty of them.
“We have about 1,000 hot dogs ready to go,” Tyler said.
There will be a pause at 8 p.m. to honor fallen Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson at his eternal flame, as well as honoring military and first responders.
Although some fireworks will still be allowed, Tyler said a resolution is being passed today by the city that places strict limits on what can be lit off and where they can be lit.
“The fireworks will be held at the intersection of Second and Third avenues on Main Street,” she said. “There are no aerial fireworks, and we have a water tanker there for anything that happens. We’ve got hoses all over town. Sparklers and all the fun stuff on the ground that you remember as a kid will be OK, but nothing that goes aerial. Nothing within the residential area.”
As pandemic restrictions ease, Tyler said she expects a large turnout for the event, saying this year’s Trunk or Treat celebration attracted approximately 2,000 people to the town.
“I expect probably that or more, because there are people that want to do fireworks and we’re the only place in the county where you can do that,” she said.