The city of Kittitas has issued a boil water notice to its residents. This means everyone in the city limits should be careful of their tap water as it could contain harmful bacteria. The city recommends people boil their water to kill any potentially harmful bacteria.
The notice is in effect until Friday night although the city will post an update to its Facebook page that morning. Lori Chaffee, utility billing with the City of Kittitas, said they made it a 48-hour advisory just to be extra careful.
The notice came after an underground water pipe burst on the 300 block of North Pierce Street — between Patrick Avenue and Third.
Lead Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator Gannon Geiger said the city issued the warning as a precaution as it was possible the water main was contaminated with groundwater.
“We had groundwater surround the pipe and there was a crack in the pipe so the assumption is the groundwater can seep into the pipe, which is why we had a boil water notice and took samples this morning (Thursday, Dec. 10),” Geiger said. “We will have the results tomorrow.”
This is the second water pipe in the city to break in less than a week. There was a smaller break in a pipe on Saturday at an alley between Okanogan Street and North Spokane Street. Geiger said this break happened at the same time as a fire on Okanogan, although any relation between the two is still under investigation. A warning was not issued for the first break as the small size did not lead the city to suspect any contamination.
Investigations into the cause of the breaks are ongoing, and according to Geiger, the larger concern for the city is making sure the residents can safely use the water.
“Before you can point a finger at an entity, you gotta make sure your ducks are in a row,” he said.