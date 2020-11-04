After a hard-fought race, the face of the Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office remains the same.
Sheriff Clay Myers won the Kittitas County Sherriff’s race Tuesday night by a large margin, winning just over 70% of the preliminary vote. Myers received 13,110 votes, with challenger Bart Olson receiving 5,580. The race is for a two-year unexpired term previously held by Gene Dana prior to his retirement.
“It’s always very humbling when you get that kind of support,” Sheriff Myers said of the election results. “Our community here has always been supportive, so I just feel very fortunate that we’re going to be able to complete some of the things we started. I think it’s going to be great for public safety in our county.”
Moving forward, Myers said he looks forward to utilizing new tools within the sheriff’s office, including the implementation of criminal intelligence technology to address issues facing the county such as addiction and mental health.
“I feel pretty confident that we’re going to see great results from those things,” he said. “I want to thank the community and thank the voters.”
Reflecting on the race, Olson said is incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement he received from his wife and daughter during the campaign.
“Their support is what drove me to be the best I could,” he said. “They’re amazing, beautiful women, so I love and appreciate them for that.”
Olson said he was moved by the support he received from community members as well, including everyone that donated to his campaign, helped his campaign get off the ground and helped support his run by placing signs and campaigning on his behalf. Throughout the race, Olson said he learned many lessons from his campaign manager Carrie Barr, including the power social media has on communicating with voters especially amidst the pandemic.
“I’ve been amazed at the support from our core group of friends and the people in this county,” he said. “I’m very thankful for the people that have supported me throughout this venture.”
As he eyes the future, Olson said he looks forward to seeing how the sheriff’s office continues to develop and said he hopes the agency will become more professional than it has been in the past.
“That’s kind of why I ran the race I did and why I was encouraged by so many,” he said.
In closing, Olson offered his congratulations to Myers and his family, as well as extending his best wishes for the sheriff’s office, saying he hopes they can make improvements that are supportive of everyone.
“I just pray for the safety for all the employees and the law enforcement in our county and across our country,” he said. “I think we live in a great community, and we all can do our role in keeping it great and making it better.”