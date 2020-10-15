In conjunction with Boo-Elum and other October holiday events, the Cle Elum Downtown Association is partnering with 10 local businesses and community organizations to launch a food drive starting on Friday.
“We are still seeing increased food needs in our community due to COVID. We saw an increase of 12 percent over the past three months compared to last year in the number of households we are serving,” said Stephanie Haag, Upper County Food Bank Manager. “Our pounds of food distributed increased by 29 percent compared to last year mostly due to the increased meat and fresh produce we are providing to each family.
“Our shelves tend to get a little bare this time of year and especially with the holidays coming, it’s important we have everything we need to supply families through the winter,”
Community support for the local food bank is critical at this time. All donations will benefit the HopeSource Upper County Food Bank. Partners at Upper Kittitas County Rotary and The Cle Elum Roundup will be collecting the donations from each drop-off location and delivering to HopeSource.