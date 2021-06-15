Graduates of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s class of 2021 had perfect weather Saturday to celebrate their graduation al fresco.
Students, family and friends celebrated their matriculation on the high school football field, listening to speeches from principal Brett Simpson, class valedictorian Jake Kelly and salutatorian Dustin “DJ” Hansberry.
“This has been some rollercoaster ride over the last year and a half,” Simpson said in his opening speech. “On March 16, 2020, our world changed when our school closed, spring sports were cancelled, and a shortage of toilet paper and hand sanitizer began. We were told schools would be open at the end of April, then it was mid-May, then maybe next fall. The class of 2020 was not able to gather as a class at graduation. Instead, they had a “drive-through” graduation that was filmed and spliced together into a ceremony because those were the guidelines at that time. Today, the class of 2021 are all seated in the bleachers with their family in the audience. So much has changed since March 2020.”
Despite the constant changes students, faculty and community members experienced during the pandemic, Simpson said the class of 2021 persevered to make it through to graduation.
“Each student here has a story of how this pandemic has affected their lives,” Simpson said. “From missed senior year experiences to missed work opportunities, to knowing someone who was ill from the virus or maybe even passed away. Each of the students behind me has a story describing their own frustrations, tribulations, and uncertainties during this time.”
Simpson took time during his speech to reiterate that it takes a community to support each other during trials and tribulations such as the ones experienced during the pandemic.
“Students, no matter your experiences and story to this point, I don’t believe anyone would be here today, sitting in these bleachers without the love and support of your parents, family, and friends seated in the audience today,” he said. “Today, after earning your diploma and celebrating with your classmates, be sure to find those people that have believed in you throughout and let them know you appreciate their support and love.”
Valedictorian Jake Kelly pointed out that from a student’s perspective, the pandemic had a marked effect on the high school experience.
“When I think about this year, I think about all the things our class has missed out on like in-school learning, full sport seasons, a real homecoming and concerts,” he said. “This pandemic has taught us all some very valuable lessons the most important being able to adapt, stay positive, and make the best of every situation. The difficulties of this year never broke our friendships or our school spirit. If anything, I feel it has brought us closer together, and has better prepared us for our next step in life.”
Kelly finished with a quote he said he couldn’t remember the source of, but said it was one that has stuck with him over time.
“The most amazing things in life happen when we least expect them,” he said. “I hope all of you experience something amazing in the next few years, whether it’s meeting your future spouse for the first time or landing that dream job you didn’t think you had a shot at.”
In closing out the ceremony, salutatorian Hansberry reminded students to find a way to place tangible value on their experience at the graduation event, grounding oneself to soak in the moment.
“I want everyone to look at the chair that they are sitting in,” he said. “Or bleachers for the grads. Feel it, feel the ripples and waves of bleacher, the screws holding the chair together, the cold metal on your fingertips. Remember what that chair feels like. Live right here right now in the moment, feeling what’s going on. For the rest of the day, I want you to treat it with as much observance as that chair.”
Hansberry shared his personal experience with contracting COVID and how it dashed his hopes of attending his senior prom but said his advice towards graduates in enjoying the moment for what it is worked for him in that situation.
“If I spent all my time for the past weeks preparing all for that one moment of walking into the prom, my night would have been ruined,” he said. “But I didn’t. I took in dinner and fellowship and laughs of going to the West Side to get the tux weeks before. I loved my prom night because I lived in every moment leading up to it and not waiting for a moment to come find me.”
In sending the graduates off, Hansberry offered some final sage words of advice to students before they move on in their collective lives.
“Today is the day to rejoice and be glad in,” he said. “Live every breath as a blessing and your last. Life is precious, life is cruel sometimes, yes, but not impossible if you live to rejoice in today. Open your hearts as you live this summer. Love your friends and love what is going on in your life. When you start school or work, be thankful for that day. Be thankful in all things that you do, for they are good. Don’t live your whole lives chasing after the next thing. There is light to be found today. There is happiness to be found today. There is joy that is to be found today. Today is the day, don’t wait for tomorrow. Nothing in this life is guaranteed, including tomorrow.”