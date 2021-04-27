Cle Elum-Roslyn School District students will not be returning to class full time for the rest of the current school year.
In an unanimous vote by the CERSD school board Monday night, it was decided students would keep the schedules they have (hybrid or virtual), and return to class in full fall quarter.
This decision was recommended to the board by CERSD superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula, who said she would have recommended they bring students back if it wasn’t for the lack of staffing in the district, “what’s the high reward for the high risk?”
“We are already short and scrambling and grabbing up to fill the positions we have,” Kuss-Cybula said. “So my recommendation is … maintain steady, put all of our energy in full recruiting over the summer and we plan for it, and we come back strong with three feet social distancing.”
The board voted unanimously on this issue, to the dismay of people who spoke during public comment and in the video chat, who were clear they wanted to return students in full.
“I know it’s disappointing,” Kuss-Cybula said. “But I also know that can’t guarantee you the safety of everybody having ample resources.”