Flu Shots

Jessica Rosenkranz, a student nurse at Washington State University, demonstrates how to give a flu shot to public health intern Kylin Fulton at Kittitas County Public Health, in this 2018 photo. A clinic offering flu shots and COVID vaccines boosters is set for Friday at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds.

 Brian Myrick / Daily Record

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Public Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds, according to a news release from the health department.

Free flu vaccines for kids and adults will be available. In addition, COVID-19 bivalent boosters will be available.

Tags

Recommended for you