Jessica Rosenkranz, a student nurse at Washington State University, demonstrates how to give a flu shot to public health intern Kylin Fulton at Kittitas County Public Health, in this 2018 photo. A clinic offering flu shots and COVID vaccines boosters is set for Friday at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds, according to a news release from the health department.
Free flu vaccines for kids and adults will be available. In addition, COVID-19 bivalent boosters will be available.
New COVID-19 boosters are available to provide increased protection against Omicron variants. The bivalent vaccines, also known as omicron boosters, contain two strains: one component of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and a second from the BA.4 and BA.5 of the omicron variant according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).
Currently, booster doses are recommended for people 5 years and older. People 5 years old should only receive an updated bivalent Pfizer booster. Everyone 6 and older should receive an updated bivalent Pfizer or Moderna booster. Individuals should get an updated bivalent booster at least 2 months after the last COVID-19 dose (either a booster or the primary series).
DOH has information about all COVID-19 booster doses including who should get one, when to get a booster, and which booster to get. Vaccines and vaccine boosters are available via pharmacies and healthcare providers. To find a vaccine location near you, please visit the DOH vaccine locator tool via https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/. The CDC recommends that all children 6 months and older should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Note that the clinic will not be providing bivalent vaccines to children under the age of 12 and recommend families access their pediatric providers or pharmacies. Vaccines will be offered while supplies last.
For more information on COVID-19, vaccines, and vaccine boosters, please visit websites such as DOH at www.doh.wa.gov or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) via www.cdc.gov. For information about the upcoming vaccine clinic, visit the KCPHD Facebook page or call 509-962-7515.