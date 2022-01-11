Column: COVID variant impacts children Dr. Elise Herman contributing columnist Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parents know too well what “pandemic fatigue” is. They are tired of it all — the masking, the distancing, the quarantining, the disruption of life, and the loss of a “normal childhood” for their kids. But this is a critical time in the COVID-19 pandemic as the Omicron variant surges; Omicron is certainly targeting the unvaccinated, and many of those are children.The number of daily cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. is over 900,000 as of Jan. 7, 2022. 17% of these are children and most concerning is the huge jump in pediatric hospitalizations. There recently has been a 50% increase in COVID hospitalizations for kids under age 5, the biggest increase since the pandemic started. Over 82,000 kids have been hospitalized with COVID thus far, and there is now a new record for hospitalizations of kids under age 18 years — almost 800 daily. Some of these are as young as 2 months old.Pediatric hospitals are feeling the strain, including Seattle Children’s Hospital, according to staff pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Danielle Zerr. Dr. Zerr noted in a recent New York Times article that the number of young children in Seattle Children’s Hospital with COVID is much higher than with previous delta surges. Some of these very sick children have risk factors such as asthma or obesity, but many were previously healthy children without underlying problems.Omicron seems to cause milder disease overall but can cause severe illness and is much more transmissible than the delta variant. With so many more people getting infected, even if a smaller percentage get very sick, the total number of those who get severely ill will be very large. The unvaccinated are most at risk, and of course this includes kids under 5 years since they are not eligible for the vaccine yet. A parent’s best strategy to protect their child is straightforward: vaccinate if eligible, avoid crowded spaces (especially inside), continue masking and social distancing. Additionally, make sure all the older kids and adults in their family are vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated can still get COVID, especially with the omicron variant, but they are less likely to get a severe illness, and less likely to be hospitalized. If kids are fully vaccinated and exposed at school, they do not need to quarantine. Those who are vaccinated are less likely to transmit the virus, helping to keep their family healthy and their school open.As of Dec. 5, 2021, almost 4.8 million U.S. kids ages 5-11 had received at least one COVID vaccine dose. There have been no cases of heart inflammation (myocarditis) in this age group which was noted to be a very rare side effect of the vaccine in young adult and adolescent males previously. It is important to remember that COVID infection itself is much more likely to cause heart problems in this age group than would the vaccine. We have had enough experience now to know the vaccine is safe and effective.Can we imagine a time when there is "background" COVID, like influenza, but not huge surges that overwhelm our healthcare systems, shutter schools and businesses, and disrupt our lives? That is the “learning to live with the virus” scenario that may be our future. To get there we need to have many more people vaccinated (including our children) to minimize the rise of new variants. Increased access to testing and better therapies to fight COVID infection will also be important. We all really do have the opportunity to help move us along towards that goal, and towards a better future for our children.Elise Herman, MD KVH Pediatrics January 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter