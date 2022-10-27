As the 2022 election season shifts into high gear, there’s no shortage of material for voters to review in preparation for casting their ballots.
Hearing directly from a candidate, though, offers a more transformative experience.
At 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, voters in the 8th Congressional District will have the opportunity to do just that when the top two candidates for Congress — incumbent Kim Schrier and challenger Matt Larkin — meet up at Central Washington University’s McConnell Auditorium. On the agenda: the economy, public safety, climate change and health care. This is a unique chance for voters to have direct access to the people elected to serve our district in the other Washington.
The one-hour, live debate is being hosted by the Washington State Debate (WSDC); those unable to attend in person can view the debate multiple ways, including TVW, online video and audio broadcasts.
Candidate debates are a staple of American politics. From crime and inflation to COVID-19, our country faces an array of old and new challenges, but no matter the political issue, it is imperative that voters continue to have direct access to those seeking public office. In recent years, this process has been hampered by the pandemic, limiting in-person engagements for everything, including debates. And while technology like Zoom allowed us to engage in these conversations differently, it simply cannot replace the traditional debate experience for candidates or their audience.
That is why this election season, the WSDC has expanded its civic service to sponsor multiple debates in a variety of locations, including Seattle, Spokane, Bremerton and here in Ellensburg. By broadening access to the candidates, the WSDC hopes to provide voters with the information they need to make the best decisions for themselves this November.
Today’s political landscape, though very different from years gone by, still rests on the power of the people and their choice of elected leaders. According to a June 2022 poll by the Pew Research Center, low public trust in government has persisted for two decades: just 20 percent of Americans say they trust the federal government to do the right thing about always/most of the time. This finding cut across both political parties. Not surprisingly creating opportunities for voters to vet candidates for public office becomes that much more critical, if we are to eventually reverse this trend with elected leaders who can be trusted to do the right thing.
Leaders in government have a responsibility to demonstrate their commitment to serve on behalf of the public. Candidate debates provide the perfect infrastructure for them to share their vision for the future on behalf of those whom they serve. Fortunately for the people of the 8th District, direct access to democracy is right on your doorstep. Please tune in or join us in person on Oct. 28 at CWU.
Alicia Crank is the executive director of the Seattle CityClub, a nonpartisan nonprofit providing programs that inform, connect, and engage people around civic issues to help strengthen our region.