There are characteristics we hope to see in our kids such as kindness, intelligence, and perseverance. We may not put “curiosity” high on this list, but in fact it is crucial to a child’s success in learning and school — and maybe, even in life.

Research has shown that those who are curious tend to be happier, less anxious, and have a greater sense of well-being. In children, studies connect curiosity to higher academic performance, and in adults it is tied to greater achievement at work. When people are highly curious about a subject, they are more engaged with it and more likely to remember what they have learned. General memory is also improved for information unrelated to the original area of interest. It seems curiosity primes the brain to absorb and retain new information better.

