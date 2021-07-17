In 1989 a civic minded group of individuals formed the Clymer Foundation and started collecting art, raising funds and preparing to open The Clymer Museum and Gallery, located at 416 N. Pearl St. The museum is to collect, preserve, research and interpret the art and life of John Clymer, the art of life of his contemporaries, and the art of preceding and ensuing generations that depict and focus on the culture, life and country of Clymer’s America (original mission statement).
In 1996, Sandra Kachlein, Robert Case Sr., Robert Jones, Janice Ludtka, Len Thayer (later replaced by Darwin Goodey), and Joe Fitterer were appointed as the Endowment Committee to raise funds for the operations and maintenance of the museum, to collect the funds in an endowment and soundly invest them to provide income from the earnings for the museum. The committee was empowered to solicit funds, make sound financial investments, and incur all costs associated with acceptance and maintenance of the donations.
These dedicated individuals raised the $250,000, designated as restricted funds along with all donations to the Endowment, necessary under the by-laws to begin providing a distribution to the museum while continuing to grow the fund. The goal was reached in 2004 and distributions to the museum began. Today the fund has grown to nearly $600,000, however under the charitable trust laws of Washington and the Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act, chapter 24.55 RCW, donated funds are legally restricted to the purposes and uses set forth in the Bylaws and only earnings on the principal can be spent.
Moving forward to more current times beginning in 2015 there have been numerous requests for large amounts of cash, between $11,000 and as much as $60,000 on different occasions, to infuse the museum operations. The Endowment helped with funding as much as they could, only earnings on the principal can be spent.
The Clymer Foundation had failed to identify the Endowment Fund on the balance sheet as restricted funds, misrepresenting the financial position of the Clymer Foundation to new members and the public. The Endowment Committee has documented multiple circumstances involving breaches of the fiduciary duties of the Foundation Board of Directors with respect to governance and management of the museum.
For these and other reasons the Endowment Committee formed a separate 501c3 in 2020. There have been various attempts to invade the principle culminating with the present attempt to remove the sitting Endowment Committee with those individuals who favor doing so. The Endowment Board responsibility is to protect the funds for the operations of the museum the long term, and that cannot be accomplished if the principal is not maintained.
The Endowment Board has no other goal but to grow, strengthen and protect the Endowment that has distributed to the Foundation over the years, and will continue to do so. The Endowment Board would like nothing more than move forward for the benefit of both organizations and for the Foundation Board to join us in that effort.
Zora Holmes is the president of the Clymer Endowment Fund Board of Directors. In addition to Holmes, the board consists of Arlein Anderson, Edna Madsen, Teri Phillip (Secretary/Treasurer), Mary Seubert and Nicalee Smith.