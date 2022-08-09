Lori Morrison

OK, it’s not actually magic. But management is an important tool when living with dogs. Management involves setting up the environment to prevent undesirable behaviors or to reduce emotional reactions. Careful management eliminates the need to constantly scold your dog when they make a mistake. It’s one of the first things we focus on when working with students and their pooch problems.

Dogs do things that are reinforcing (rewarding) for them. Behaviors that are reinforced happen more often. So, to reduce problem behaviors it’s important that the dog doesn’t get to practice behaviors we don’t appreciate.

