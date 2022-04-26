How many times have you called your dog ‘stubborn’ or ‘strong willed’ because he didn’t do what you asked? Or maybe you’ve said, “he only does it when he wants to”. It could be your dog doesn’t understand what you’re asking in a given context. Or maybe he just isn’t motivated to do the thing you’re asking.
Motivation is the thing that drives your dog (and us humans too) to do things. It’s the “why should I” question when training. Without motivation, there is no training. Dogs don’t do things for free (neither do we), or just because they love us or they’re eager to please. If you want your dog to do the stuff you want, you need to understand what motivates them, and make it worthwhile for them.
While it’s true you can motivate your dog with threats and force, there is no need to do that. Modern humane training uses the stuff that dogs love, need or value as motivators to get the behaviors we want, because it produces the best result for the dog. For most dogs, that is some combination of food, toys, activities, praise and attention.
Motivators vary from dog to dog, and can change, depending on their level of satiety or deprivation, emotional state, or whether there are competing motivators present. For example, if you’re on a walk and a bunny crosses your path, your dog’s motivation to chase in that moment may outweigh his motivation to sit for a cookie.
Food is one of the biggest motivators we can use. It’s easy to carry and convenient to use. There is a variety, so it’s easy to adjust the value based on the situation. Food makes dogs feel good and that results in dogs who happily anticipate the next training session. Food can even be used to change how a dog feels about something, including scary things. It’s that powerful!
All dogs are food motivated (or they wouldn’t be alive) but may need some adjustments to help them really see the value in food. Dogs who are free fed (have access to food all day), are never sufficiently hungry and will be less interested in treats. Instead, reserve part of their daily food ration to use in training. Some dogs will work for a dry biscuit in the house but need more motivation in distracting settings. Find the foods that really make your dog’s tail wag and use those in more challenging situations.
In addition to food, many dogs find certain activities inherently motivating. Some love to retrieve, and many dogs enjoy playing tug. Once you understand what really motivates your dog, you can use those things as paychecks for the behaviors you want.
Lori Morrison is a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Waggin’ Tails Ranch in Ellensburg. She can be reached at waggintailsranch@gmail.com.