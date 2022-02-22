With the temperatures warming up, the sun shining and snow melting, my thoughts turn to gardening. While it’s still too early to plant, it’s not too early to plan. While dreaming of your garden layout, it’s worth considering that some of the plants we love are toxic to our pets.
If you love spring flowering bulbs, take note of these plants. The bulbs (and rhizomes) are generally the most toxic. Daffodils cause vomiting, salivation, and diarrhea. Large ingestions cause convulsions, low blood pressure, tremors, and cardiac arrhythmias. Tulips and Hyacinths contain allergenic lactones which can cause drooling, vomiting and diarrhea. Ingesting the bulbs causes increased heart rate and respiratory problems.
Some lilies (Calla, Peace) cause minor toxicity, but true lilies (Tiger, Day, Asiatic, Easter) are highly toxic and can be fatal, especially for cats. “Ingesting any part of the plant can cause complete kidney failure in 36-72 hours.” Even ingesting pollen can be fatal.
Crocus cause vomiting and diarrhea. The Autumn Crocus can cause gastrointestinal bleeding and respiratory failure. Cyclamens contain a saponin that can destroy red blood cells. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and heart rhythm problems.
Summer plants with varying degrees of toxicity include Rhubarb (the leaves), Scented Geraniums, Foxgloves, Nicotiana, Sweet Peas, Irises, Delphiniums and English Ivy. The stems leaves and pits of apricots, plums, peaches, and cherries contain cyanide and can cause difficulty breathing, panting and shock.
In addition to plants, the fertilizers we use are also problematic. Blood meal can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and severe pancreatic inflammation. Bone meal can block the intestinal tract, requiring surgical removal. Many plant fertilizers contain organophosphates which can be highly toxic in small amounts.
Have I ruined the joy of gardening for you? The truth is most pets will never have a problem with the plants in your garden. Still, it’s important to be aware of the risks and learn the symptoms. You can help prevent an accidental poisoning by setting up a barrier along flower beds so your pet can’t access the soft dirt (and toxic plants).
Create a fenced area away from the ornamental beds where your dog can romp safely. Diggers can benefit from their own digging pit. Maybe it’s a corner of the yard without toxic plants, or even a kiddie swimming pool filled with sand. Bury tasty treats in there and encourage digging in that spot. The ASPCA (www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control) has a poison control center where you can find a comprehensive list of toxic plants and symptoms, along with a phone number to call for help. Happy, safe gardening!
Lori Morrison is a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Waggin’ Tails Ranch in Ellensburg. She can be reached at waggintailsranch@gmail.com.