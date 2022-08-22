Dr. Emily Webb
There are few towns of the state that offer the majestic beauty of Ellensburg. With mountains, forests, rivers, and farm fields, this is a paradise for anyone who loves the outdoors. But it can also be a difficult place for those with seasonal allergies. If you suffer from allergic rhinitis, you understand just how difficult the pollen season can be. With knowledge and a plan, however, you can control and reduce your allergic reactions.

Kittitas County grows great grass. Historically, resident farmers used domestic livestock to harvest that grass. Today, the export market demand for premium-quality hay has shifted farm acreage toward timothy, orchard grass/alfalfa, sudan grass, and annual grass hay.

