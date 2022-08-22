There are few towns of the state that offer the majestic beauty of Ellensburg. With mountains, forests, rivers, and farm fields, this is a paradise for anyone who loves the outdoors. But it can also be a difficult place for those with seasonal allergies. If you suffer from allergic rhinitis, you understand just how difficult the pollen season can be. With knowledge and a plan, however, you can control and reduce your allergic reactions.
Kittitas County grows great grass. Historically, resident farmers used domestic livestock to harvest that grass. Today, the export market demand for premium-quality hay has shifted farm acreage toward timothy, orchard grass/alfalfa, sudan grass, and annual grass hay.
For some, seasonal allergy symptoms may be just a case of the sneezes a couple times a year. But for others, seasonal allergies can cause congestion, a runny, itchy nose, watery eyes, headaches and more for weeks or months at a time.
A skin prick test is the most common way to test for allergies. And while it sounds like it may sting, the test isn’t painful. During the test, your skin is lightly pricked with suspected allergens and then monitored for allergic reactions. If you’re allergic to an allergen, you’ll get a raised welt or hive at the location of the scratch. A variety of allergens can be tested.
When you start feeling icky, some simple home remedies can provide temporary relief. For starters, try to get more rest. Both allergies and colds can cause tiredness, so listen to your body and take it easy.
Also, take advantage of saltwater to soothe irritated nasal passages and scratchy or sore throats.
For your nose, use a neti pot. A neti pot can be picked up at any local drugstore or online, and typically comes with packets to mix with warm, distilled water to create a saltwater solution to pour through your nasal passages.
For your throat, simply mix a quarter or half teaspoon of table salt into an 8-ounce glass of warm water. Take a sip and gargle for a few seconds like you would with mouthwash. Then spit and repeat until the solution is gone. You can do this a couple times a day.
If you need to take the next step by getting medications for your allergies if lifestyle modifications aren’t cutting it, taking an oral antihistamine can be your first step.
Benadryl is a popular option, but it may cause drowsiness. (And for kids under age 6, it can sometimes cause hyperactivity.) But newer medications like Claritin, Allegra, Xyzal and Zyrtec — and lower-cost generic versions — have reduced this side effect.
There are also antihistamines available in the form of eye drops to help those itchy, watery eyes. One option is called Zatidor (ketotifen).
Signs that it’s time to see a primary care provider include: You’re experiencing a worsening or lingering of symptoms, you have asthma and/or skin allergies, you’ve developed complications such as sinusitis (sinus inflammation), over-the-counter allergy medications do not bring relief, and/or you’re feeling a decline in your quality of life and chronic fatigue.
Stay safe out there and enjoy the summer! We are here to help if you need it!
Emily Webb, DO, Community Health of Central Washington.