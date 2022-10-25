Elise Herman - new

As cooler weather approaches, the “sick” season does, too. For kids, this usually means respiratory illnesses, which can be anything from a cold to croup or pneumonia.

While these sicknesses are usually mild, more severe cases are rapidly increasing right now, with more kids going to the ER and being hospitalized. The viruses responsible include Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), rhinovirus, adenovirus, and enterovirus. To complicate things, influenza season typically starts in October, and with COVID-19 currently spiking in Europe, a surge is predicated to hit the US soon.

