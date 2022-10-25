As cooler weather approaches, the “sick” season does, too. For kids, this usually means respiratory illnesses, which can be anything from a cold to croup or pneumonia.
While these sicknesses are usually mild, more severe cases are rapidly increasing right now, with more kids going to the ER and being hospitalized. The viruses responsible include Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), rhinovirus, adenovirus, and enterovirus. To complicate things, influenza season typically starts in October, and with COVID-19 currently spiking in Europe, a surge is predicated to hit the US soon.
This earlier and more severe start to respiratory season for kids is felt to be related to gathering again (without masks) in schools and social settings. Kids do not have much immunity from last year when the respiratory season was milder due to social distancing and other anti-COVID measures. Wildfire smoke exposure may also be a contributing factor.
Most kids who contract these viruses will get a simple cold (“upper respiratory infection”) with nasal congestion, mild cough, and mild fatigue. Low-grade fever is common for the first three days of illness. Kids may be sick for one to two weeks but remain fairly active with good fluid intake though overall eating is often decreased.
Younger or premature infants and children with lung problems like asthma are at increased risk of more severe illness such as pneumonia. General warning signs include pale or dusky color of the lips or skin, and increased work of breathing — rapid breathing with the ribs showing on inspiration (“retractions”). Unusually noisy breathing such as wheezing (high pitched musical noise with breathing out) or stridor (crowing noise with breathing in) is concerning. An infant who cannot feed well from breast or bottle is worrisome. Extreme lethargy or limb weakness at any age is very concerning.
For mild respiratory illnesses, the diagnosis is usually based on symptoms and examination alone. Checking respiratory rate, heart rate, and oxygen level are routine when the child is seen by a medical provider. Testing for viruses with a ‘respiratory panel’ can be done but is expensive and usually reserved for those more severely ill since there are few specific anti-viral treatments available. Specific testing for COVID-19 and RSV may be done given that the implications of having these viruses are more significant regarding attending school, childcare, etc.
If your child has typical cold symptoms, it is important to ensure they stay well-hydrated; solid food intake is less important. Offer infants extra breastmilk or formula. Saltwater nose drops and nasal suction for infants can be helpful in terms of clearing mucous which interferes with breathing through the nose. Fever control with Tylenol (over age 2 months though talk to a provider first) or Advil (over age 6 months) is primarily for comfort since fever, as part of the immune response, may be helpful in fighting the virus.
No cold medications are recommended under age 4 years and should be used with caution in those 4-6 years old. These meds are usually not helpful and may have harmful side effects in younger kids. Honey (1/2 to 1 tsp by mouth) may help coughing but is safe only for those over 1 year of age.
To help prevent respiratory illnesses, keep up the frequent hand washing we have all gotten good at during the pandemic. Kids should be advised to not touch their faces and not to share food or drinks. Although not easy, masking (especially if your child will be in a large group) does help prevent illness. Lastly, it is vital to get your child vaccinated against those respiratory viruses for which we have safe, effective vaccines — COVID-19 and influenza.