The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners approved the appointment of Dede Utley to the vacant Board of Health (BOH) position on Thursday, according to a news release from the county.
The recommendation of appointing Utley was submitted to the commissioners by the special purpose committee who completed interviews for the position earlier this month.
Kittitas County received a total of nine applications for the vacant BOH position. Out of those nine, five applicants were invited to interview via WebEx on Oct. 1. Out of the five interviews, three were considered during the discussion of the motion to make a recommendation to the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners. The special purpose committee expressed appreciation for all applicants and were impressed with all interviewees.
Utley has been a health care professional for over 20 years, with comprehensive experience in trauma and emergency services. Choosing Kittitas County as her home over five years ago, Utley brings additional community involvement to the Kittitas County BOH through her roles in Kittitas County Court Advocates for Children, the Kittitas County Behavioral Health and Recovery Board, and more. She is the Director of Emergency Services at Kittitas Valley Healthcare, and brings additional leadership, partnership, and community representation to the Kittitas County BOH.
“I am absolutely thrilled for this opportunity to serve my community at this level,” Utley said. “I am excited to be able to expand upon my existing public health knowledge and to represent the community I love.”
The local BOH oversees and develops local rules, regulations, and fees. It operates separately from the State Board of Health (SBOH), however local board of health rules cannot be less stringent than SBOH rules. The Kittitas County BOH includes five members: Commissioner Laura Osiadacz, Commissioner Cory Wright, Commissioner Brett Wachsmith, Dr. John Asriel, and Utley, BSN, RN, CEN.
Board meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month at 10:00am and are currently via WebEx. If you have questions or would like to contact the Board of Health, you can call the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515 or send an email to publichealth@co.kittitas.wa.us.