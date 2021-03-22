An Easter egg hunt will be raising money for Ellensburg residents Brittni and Joe Kelleher. The couple found out Brittni had leukemia just a couple months after she learned she was pregnant.
The couple learned their dreams of having a child were slim to none in June 2020, and would have to start infertility treatments. After the first round of treatments, the couple found out they would be expecting. Unfortunately, they soon got more bad news. Around 12 weeks into the pregnancy, during a routine checkup, the doctors noticed Brittni’s white blood count was high. This was later diagnosed as chronic leukemia.
“I just immediately started balling,” Brittni said.
Brittni teaches at Kittitas Elementary School and Joe is an EMT/firefighter with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue.
Brittni said the support she has received from the community has been amazing, and she is thankful to everyone who has helped out. Brittni’s cousin, Kylee Sulivan has also been very helpful in starting fundraisers and informing the community of the situation.
It was Sullivan’s idea to host an egg hunt that would raise money for the Kelleher’s expensive treatments. The hunt is on March 27, with one at 10 a.m. and another at noon. It’s for children ages 2-7 and $20 per child. All profits go to help the Kellehers.
“I had saw multiple people in the community asking if there were egg hunts going on, they felt that their children have missed out on so much in the last year due to COVID,” Sullivan said. “Brittni was involved in the Kittitas School District because she is a kindergarten teacher there. I thought what a better way to do something that involves helping children, that’s Brittni’s passion. Just to be able to provide something to children where they are having fun and are able to create memories. In the same way, being able to do a fundraiser for Brittni.”
The hunt will have plastic eggs filled with various items such as candy, little toys and ice cream tokens donated by Dairy Queen. Sullivan said multiple local businesses have also come together to donate small toys for the hunt.
There will also be 10 golden eggs for each hunt. A finder of a golden egg will win an Easter basket full of toys and games that have been sponsored by businesses. There will be smaller Easter baskets full of prizes for kids who find one of the five “eggs that look like trucks.”
Masks and social distancing will be required at the hunt, which will be at McIntosh Ranch (7820 Highway 97) the space was donated by the ranch for the event. Sullivan said everyone who plans to attend should let her know in advance so they can plan for the right number of families.
“The support and the love that my husband and I have received (from the community) has been absolutely unbelievable,” Brittni said. “It’s been super humbling and just reminds us how lucky we are to grow up and live where we do.”
Brittni said she was very lucky to be diagnosed with chronic leukemia, because it’s the only type of leukemia where she can maintain her pregnancy. She was also lucky to get pregnant, because if she hadn’t gone in for a routine OB appointment, they would have never found the leukemia. It took the Kellehers over a year to get pregnant, and because they were finally successful, they were able to catch the leukemia early.
“Everyday comes with its own set of emotions,” Brittni said. “This entire thing has felt kinda like a roller coaster where there have been really high highs, and really low lows.”
People can sign up for the egg hunt at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdFwuBIZ2yQuRpNMC2uRCTe-yym7I1QaiAnUV3v8elDbvoUIQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR09O5tgOMLnfktPdDheCTLKMTR5qRerW_2pWdIeR9GJqsmuOtM-mnsimII or donte to their GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/battling-with-brittni.