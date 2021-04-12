The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) will host a community meeting, virtually, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on April 15, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
The community meeting is intended to give residents the opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns as our county moves towards reconstruction from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After more than a year of the pandemic, it is time for Kittitas County’s reconstruction from COVID-19. Kittitas County has been a leading county in many ways during this pandemic,” said Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama. “I would expect Kittitas County to continue to standout during reconstruction.”
The meeting will provide a brief update from different panelists regarding COVID-19 in our county. After the update, residents will have the opportunity to submit questions and concerns to the panel. Use the following link to participate. Use “community” as the password to attend: https://kittitascounty.webex.com/kittitascounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=ef6c682fe7fef7510b439c0a6981e1118
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, reconstruction is a time when individuals and communities begin to assume the responsibility of rebuilding their lives, and people adjust to a new “normal” while continuing to grieve losses. Right now, Kittitas County is the 15th county out of Washington State for individuals fully vaccinated.
As the last of the individuals in the prioritized guidelines get vaccinated, Kittitas County has 20.79% of our population fully vaccinated. Washington State currently has Kittitas County in Phase 3 of the Roadmap to Recovery plan.
If you would like to submit questions or concerns prior to the community meeting, email Kasey Knutson at Kasey.knutson@co.kittitas.wa.us with subject line “community meeting.”
For more information about Kittitas County’s COVID-19 data, visit the incident website at www.kittitas.wa.us or the Washington State Department of Health’s dashboard at www.doh.wa.gov. For information about Washington State’s Roadmap to Recovery Plan, visit www.coronavirus.wa.gov.
VACCINE DISTRIBUTION
The incident management team continues to focus its efforts on COVID-19 vaccinations. As of this week, everyone who wants the COVID-19 vaccine (age 16 and over) can sign up for an appointment.
Currently, the IMT clinic appointments are full; However, additional vaccine locations can be found using the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Vaccine Locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.
Individuals can also sign up for the Kittitas County Standby List via www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health to receive a last minute dose due to cancelations. You must be able to arrive to the Ellensburg Clinic in 20 to 60 minutes from notification in order to be on standby.
This week the IMT has requested additional doses of Pfizer vaccine in order to address vaccinations for youth ages 16 and 17. Additionally, IMT personnel is working with Central Washington University (CWU) to assist the campus as they prepare vaccinations for the CWU student population.
Help is available to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments or to request accommodations. Please reach out to Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) for help at 509-962-9620. If you are a disabled adult or are over the age of 60 and would like sign-up assistance, please call Aging & Long-Term Care at (509) 925-8765 or (877) 401-2583. If you do not have access to help and you are not over 60 or have a disability, you can also call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315.
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov