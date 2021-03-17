The old adage is that it takes a village, and the village that is Kittitas County has come together to help a local family get through a catastrophic event.
Brenda McPherson and her husband, Ty, have been inundated with support from the community since Brenda suffered a long list of serious injuries in a collision in downtown Kittitas on March 3. The injuries were serious enough that McPherson was airlifted to a hospital in Seattle where she remained in an intensive care unit for approximately one week.
The outpouring of support from the community can be seen in the Gofundme account set up by Brenda’s sister to help with the massive medical bills that face the family in the wake of the event. As of Wednesday, the drive has raised over $32,000, including multiple donors giving $1,000 and more and one anonymous donor contributing $15,000. According to a Monday release from the family, the total amount raised so far is approximately $47,000.
NO FOUL PLAY
Due to a flood of calls and messages to the Kittitas Police Department’s phone line, the department put out a release on social media imploring residents to quell rumors about details related to the incident.
“Several of these messages were angry at us for not arresting anyone, and included wild theories ranging from a robbery gone wrong to an intentional hit and run,” the statement said. “At the direction of family members, we wanted to set the record straight. This incident was a tragic accident and is the subject of a thorough multi-agency investigation and no evidence of foul play has been found. Let’s come together as a community and support each other, rather than spreading unsubstantiated rumors.”
GRATEFUL FOR THE SUPPORT
According to the family update, Brenda has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home but is requiring 24-hour care from family members.
“Brenda and Ty are overwhelmed and at a loss of words at the outpouring of love and generosity from the community, friends, family members and complete strangers,” the update said. “There is still a long road ahead, and fundraising efforts are ongoing.”
Family friend and community member Jamie Truax said that a system of collection jars have been set up at most major businesses in Kittitas and many in Ellensburg as well to help the cause.
“The response has been really good,” she said.
Today, Cornerstone Pie in Ellensburg will be donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the fundraising effort. Kittitas Valley photographer Verne Rainey is selling his art at the John Clymer Museum/Gallery with proceeds going to the fundraising drive.
“Part of what I sell goes to the Clymer, but my portion of everything I sell I’ll donate to Brenda,” Rainey said in a previous interview with the Daily Record. “She’s been a big part of our community and we want to help any way we can.”
Truax is part of a group of community members and family friends who rallied after the catastrophic event to help set up the fundraising drive for Brenda and said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming for the team as well.
“It’s huge,” she said. “I think it’s really brought back our sense of community, the fact that we care for one another and that we’re willing to help out in a time of need. No donation has been too small or too large. It all makes a complete difference.”
Truax said the group is currently working on gathering donations of items from local businesses and artists to auction off in a fundraiser in the near future. Although the date hasn’t yet been planned, she said items will include artwork produced by Brenda.
“It’s just amazing what this community is doing,” Truax said.
Businesses and individuals interested in donating items for the auction can contact Truax at hartstringsnlace@gmail.com
Those interested in contributing to the fundraiser can donate at any of the collection jars placed around the county or directly to the fund’s account at Cashmere Valley Bank.
The Gofundme drive can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/brenda-mcpherson-medical-related-expenses