The poster on the window out front features psychedelic lettering saying “Thank you for wearing a mask,” complete with a radical design of a biker with a face covering.
Like so many local businesses and establishments around town, the Cornerstone Pie continues to require customers and staff to wear a protective safety mask while in the pizzeria.
Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced Washington is on course to lift COVID-19 restrictions by June 30, if not sooner. And starting immediately, fully vaccinated people will have fewer requirements regarding mask-wearing.
Businesses will retain the right to require customers to wear masks, and masks will still be required in hospitals, schools and on public transportation, Inslee said. Nearly 44% of people age 16 and older are fully vaccinated in Washington state.
Cornerstone Pie owner Mark Holloway wants to help that process along and is sponsoring a “Shot for a Shot” vaccination on June 2, partnering with Safeway pharmacy, where his staff and qualified customers will receive a shot from the bar for coming in and getting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The vaccination is for people 16 and older and it has certain perks for the process, Holloway said.
“I see this as a community service. Everybody that comes in will receive a personal pizza, and if they are of age, they’ll receive a celebratory drink,” he said. “My original goal was to help get all of our employees vaccinated, but this is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. They will need to call ahead and make a reservation, because there will be 30 vaccinations available.”
Holloway met with Safeway pharmacy officials about the idea and they will be administering the vaccination from noon to 5 p.m. on June 2 as a way to improve the process in Ellensburg.
“We’ll have to invite (Safeway) back to do it again for the second shot, but this is a way to promote safety and get our people vaccinated,” Holloway said. “We might have all our people want to get vaccinated or we might have just five sign up.
“So, the key is to call the coffee shop and register so we have an idea how many to expect.”
“What we know now gives us the confidence to close this chapter in this pandemic and begin another,” Inslee said during the press conference. “This next part of our fight to save lives in Washington will focus on increasing vaccination rates and continuing to monitor variants of concern as we move toward reopening our state.”
The full reopening could happen earlier than June 30 if 70% or more of Washingtonians over the age of 16 initiate vaccination. Washington has administered over 6 million doses of vaccine, and 56% of Washingtonians have initiated vaccination, according to the report.