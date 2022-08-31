Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) has received verification of the first confirmed case of Monkeypox (MPV) in Kittitas County, according to a news release from Kittitas County.

The patient is male, in good health, and currently in quarantine. KCPHD is working closely with the patient to identify anyone who may have been exposed through close contact and KCPHD will work directly with those individuals.

Recommended for you