...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) has received verification of the first confirmed case of Monkeypox (MPV) in Kittitas County, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
The patient is male, in good health, and currently in quarantine. KCPHD is working closely with the patient to identify anyone who may have been exposed through close contact and KCPHD will work directly with those individuals.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), brief interactions that do not involve physical contact and healthcare interactions conducted using appropriate protective equipment are not considered high risk exposures. MPV is rarely fatal, according to the CDC. Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, respiratory symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts. The virus is spread person-to-person from the following:
• Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
• Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
• Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
• Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta
Treatment with antivirals as well as vaccinations will be available through your local healthcare provider. For more information regarding MPV, including what to do if you have symptoms, visit www.doh.wa.gov. Additional information is also available via the CDC at www.cdc.gov. Any additional questions can be directed to the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515.