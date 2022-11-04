Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After a 2 1/2-year hiatus, first Saturday contra dances return to Hal Holmes 5:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday, according to a news release from event organizer.

All dances are taught and there will be live music by Scatter Creek. Contra dances are similar to square dances but rather than dancing with just three other couples, you dance with everyone in the hall. If you have ever danced a Virginia Reel, you have contra danced. So, come give it a try. It is free to all thanks to the Ellensburg Public Library.


Tags

Recommended for you