...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In
Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington,
Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
After a 2 1/2-year hiatus, first Saturday contra dances return to Hal Holmes 5:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday, according to a news release from event organizer.
All dances are taught and there will be live music by Scatter Creek. Contra dances are similar to square dances but rather than dancing with just three other couples, you dance with everyone in the hall. If you have ever danced a Virginia Reel, you have contra danced. So, come give it a try. It is free to all thanks to the Ellensburg Public Library.
Masks are required while dancing and you are on your honor that you have been vaccinated or had a recent negative COVID test. No previous experience, partner, special clothes, or anything else are required. If you can walk, you can dance! For more information, call 509 631 9069 or check the website http://www.fairpoint.net/~eburgcontradance/.