Coroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near Cliffdell STAFF REPORT Nov 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Kittitas County Coroner's report determined the cause of death for Seattle Deputy Chief Jay Schreckengost to be from blunt force trauma from a series of falls. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A coroner’s report was released Friday in the death of Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost, with the cause of death determined to be blunt force trauma from a series of falls that occurred while he was in the Cliffdell area of Kittitas County.A forensic examination of Schreckengost ordered by the Kittitas County Coroner revealed numerous injuries including a broken wrist and broken spine, according to a county press release. The release said the autopsy concluded the cause of the Schreckengost's death was multiple blunt force trauma.“Further investigation in the field led investigators to believe Chief Schreckengost fell down steep hillside or cliff faces more than once before coming to rest where he was found last Sunday,” the release stated. “It is known there was snow on the ground when Chief Schreckengost went scouting for elk on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 2, creating slick conditions in that already rugged and dangerous terrain.” The release stated the location where Schreckengost was found was near the bottom of a sharp, broken slope about 700 feet in elevation, north-northeast from the end of Spur Road 553 off Forest Service Road 1703 in the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest near Cliffdell.“It’s believed the chief slipped or fell down a part of that slope into terrain where he could neither climb back up nor safely descend,” the release stated. “Another fall brought him near the bottom of the slope and caused a fatal spinal fracture.” According to the release, the area where the Schreckengost came to rest was covered in thick brush and could not be safely navigated by searchers without technical climbing equipment and expertise. The team that located him on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 14 included members of mountain rescue teams from Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, and the Olympic and Central Mountain Rescue Teams."These teams of skilled and trained volunteers mountaineers searched miles of cliff bands in the search zone near the chief's last known location before finally locating him," the release stated.According to the release, Schreckengost was transported home to Seattle Friday by members of the Seattle Fire Department in fire department vehicles."The mountain rescue teams and other search and rescue volunteers were part of a monumental effort spurred on by the dedication of Seattle firefighters and other emergency workers from around the state," the release stated. "The coordination and commitment of everyone who participated in the search was a tribute to the chief, and we hope that his final voyage home provides some comfort to all who loved him." 