Corporal James Woody retires from Kittitas County Sheriff's Office For the DAILY RECORD Sep 9, 2021 Kittitas County Sheriff's Corporal James Woody is retiring after 21 years of full-time service to the community, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.Woody started as a Kittitas County reserve deputy in 1997 and joined patrol full-time after three years. He was promoted to the supervisory role of Corporal in 2009. During his law enforcement career, Woody served in a multitude of specialty roles and assignments. He worked as a Forest Service deputy and as a search and rescue coordinator; he was a firearms instructor, tactical team member, and sniper; he participated in swift-water and ice-rescue teams and was a boat operator on our marine patrol; and most recently, he helped the office keep pace with changing laws and training as a patrol tactics instructor.Alongside his many roles and assignments, Woody always remained a working deputy, willing to handle any call. On Aug. 27, 2019, Corporal Woody supervised KCSO’s response to a request for assistance from a mental health professional trying to help a man in crisis near Ellensburg. The man refused the counselor’s help and locked himself inside his trailer.Investigators learned he’d made threats and attempted assaults against his family and represented a danger to himself and others. After hours of attempts at de-escalation and persuasion, Corporal Woody took the lead role as a team of deputies prepared to arrest the man to protect both him and others. When Woody opened the trailer door, the man instantly shot him with a compound hunting bow and broadhead arrow. The arrow glanced off Woody’s shoulder, cutting to the bone, and knocked him to the ground. Woody was transported to KVH where he underwent surgery and began weeks of recovery.The man who shot Corporal Woody was arrested and subsequently convicted for assault with a deadly weapon. Woody returned to his full range of duties at the Sheriff’s Office and was recently awarded the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart for injury in the line of duty. His performance before, during and after this incident make him a model of courage in service for our office and our community.Corporal Woody has always said he wants to be a part of solution, not the problem. He's worked tirelessly to find fixes for the problems he's encountered, and he's made Kittitas County a safer and better place for more than two decades. His coworkers at the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office were honored to have worked with him and hope the whole county will congratulate him on a job faithfully and bravely done. 