Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Drive-by Santa at FISH parking lot

The location of the “Drive-by Santa Claus” event on Dec. 6 was incorrectly listed in an article in Saturday’s Daily Record. The correct location is the FISH Food Bank parking lot, 804 Elmview Road.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.