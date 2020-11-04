Voters in Kittitas County made their voices clear Tuesday that they want their commissioners to remain the same, with incumbents Cory Wright and Laura Osiadacz retaining their seats on the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners.
DISTRICT 2
Osiadacz won her race against challenger Jerry Martens, taking just over 68% of the vote. Osiadacz received 12,117 votes in the preliminary results, with Martens picking up 5,687.
“After seeing the results tonight, I am incredibly thankful to the people of Kittitas County for allowing me to continue to serve and for having the belief that I will continue to represent them at the very highest ethical and legal level and also with a great amount of integrity,” Osiadacz said. “Being a commissioner for the last four years has been an honor and a great responsibility that I take very seriously, and I look forward to continue many of the projects that I’ve started and to see them into fruition.”
Looking towards her second term, Osiadacz said she plans on focusing on her goals of improving economic development within the county and improving forest health.
“I am continuing and will continue to have ongoing conversations with our partners, not only in Kittitas County but also at the state and federal level to continue to work on the addition of a sawmill, as well as creating additional forestry jobs and providing for healthier forests,” she said.
Osiadacz said she also will continue her work with the Upper Kittitas County Traffic Task Force, as well as state and federal partners to advocate for lane expansion on Interstate 90 in Upper County.
“I’m very excited and thrilled to get to work on these projects,” she said.
Looking back on the race, Osiadacz said she is especially proud Kittitas County voters for their ability to see through what she referred to as ugly politics.
“That’s something that was brought to Kittitas County and was something I had to endure during this campaign,” she said. “The people of Kittitas County really spoke this evening in saying that we are a close-knit community. We take care of each other, and dirty politics really don’t have any place in our community.”
Candidate Jerry Martens could not be reached for comment as of press time.
DISTRICT 1
The race for commissioner in District 1 was a much closer result, but incumbent Cory Wright ultimately prevailed over challenger Kristen Ashley, with Wright taking 10,614 votes to Ashley’s 7,209 in the preliminary results.
Wright said the pandemic made the race unusual in that contacting voters was much more difficult given the circumstances.
“I’m extremely pleased with the results,” he said. “Given the fact that so many new voters came out I think shows that there’s a mandate to have District 1 move forward as me as commissioner and it looks like with Commissioner Osiadacz in District 2. I’m excited to get some things done in the next four years. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Now that the election is over, Wright said his primary focus is balancing the county budget going into 2021.
“We have a lot of uncertainty with state funding, so we need to get busy looking at where things need to be trimmed or where new revenue can be gained to balance this budget,” he said. “Then we’ve got to keep handling the pandemic, get our businesses back open and kids in school and then look forward to how we handle growth that continues to come our way from the West Side.”
Ashley said she was impressed with the number of voters that participated in this year’s election.
“I think that we had record voter turnout in Kittitas County this year, and people really showed up and made their voices heard,” she said.
Despite her loss, Ashley said she thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to interact with county residents during her campaign, saying the experience was both positive and wonderful.
“I did what I set out to do,” she said. “I gave the voters a choice and I had an amazing experience in really developing myself into the kind of person that I would personally vote for.”
Ashley said the key to her experience being positive was maintaining integrity throughout the race, while also remaining authentic and genuine with a sustained focus on her morals, ethics, and values.
“I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the entire experience,” she said. “I totally encourage anyone who has the will and heart to serve their community to really step up to the plate and run for office, because it really is an incredibly experience where you have to examine yourself and you really have to grow quite a bit in order to serve your community’s needs.”
Despite being exhausted from the campaign season, Ashley said every moment of the experience was time well spent.
“I love challenging myself and I learned a lot about the community I love,” she said. “I am still inspired and encouraged that this is the best community that I could possibly be living in.”