In order to speed up the efficacy of vaccine distribution, the county is asking all who have received the vaccine to log into the scheduling website and remove their names from the waitlist.
According to a press release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team, the county continues to operate in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1 categories per Washington State guidelines.
“The majority of individuals that we are contacting for appointments are reporting that they already have an appointment, or they’ve received the vaccine,” Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said in the release. “We are asking individuals to help us be more efficient by removing their information from the waitlist.”
In order to remove yourself, you must have an account through SignUpGenius. If you cannot access SignUpGenius, do not have an account, or do not have access to help, you can call the Vaccine Question Line at 509-933-8315 for assistance. (Directions to remove your name are included with the release).
In addition, if you are on the wait list check your email regularly for appointment openings. The Incident Management Team (IMT) continues to reach out to individuals on the wait list when appointments become available.
On Monday, the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) will be closed in observance of Presidents Day. Kittitas Community Impact Dashboard information will not be updated on the 15th and the next vaccine update press release will be distributed on Feb. 16.
The release reminds residents that eligibility is determined at the state level and Phase Finder is the tool to use in order to determine eligibility. Phase Finder eligibility does not guarantee an appointment. Clinic appointments do not guarantee eligibility. Complete both processes in order to get a vaccine.
“Please continue to help your friends and family who are eligible for the vaccine to access appointments,” the release states. “The IMT is providing information in multiple arenas (radio, partner agencies, newspaper) and we know that social media is not necessarily effective for the 1B, Tier 1 population.”
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider.
Instructions on How to Remove your Name from the Wait List:
• Open the confirmation email you received when you signed up for the waitlist.
• Click “View the signup”.
• You may be prompted to log in to your SignUpGenius account at this time. Please do so if necessary.
• Scroll towards the bottom of your COVID vaccine waitlist page and look for the small red box with an “X”
• Sign Up Genius will confirm that you want to be permanently removed from the list. Please click “Yes-Delete”