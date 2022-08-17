...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
County attempts to speed some building plan approvals
Kittitas County Community Development Services (CDS) is implementing a building plans pre-approval policy for detached single-family dwellings three stories or less and those structures that are accessory to residential uses with the intent of reducing wait times, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Customers with qualifying structures requiring building permits through Kittitas County who choose to use this option before submitting to CDS would have plan approval or additional comments from CDS within two to four weeks after the plans are accepted by CDS. The county has a list of qualified third-party vendors available. A list of qualified third-party vendors is available through the county’s CDS website. Check with the building official if there is a vendor not included on the list you would like to use so their qualifications can be verified.
The advantages of pre-approval include:
• Construction requirements are known prior to submittal.
• An expedited plan review process.
• A foundation-only permit would not be necessary as the review wait time would be identical. In this case the customer could have the full plan set approval in 2-4 weeks instead of just the foundation approval.
• Third-party review fees are between the customer and the third party, however the lack of need for a foundation-only permit would eliminate the additional $730 foundation-only permit fee through CDS.
• Structural review can be taking place while the applicant is applying for other required county permits such as water, septic, access/ address, WUIC mitigation, etc.
Review the pre-approval policy and list of consultants for a full list of minimum requirements for third-party plan pre-approval. Pre-approved building plans are not valid building permits until approved and issued by CDS. Pre-approved plans are not vested under current building and zoning codes until the application is accepted by CDS for the parcel it was designed for. If the application expires, the deposit will be forfeited and full resubmittal for the current building and zoning codes will be required.