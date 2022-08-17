Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County Community Development Services (CDS) is implementing a building plans pre-approval policy for detached single-family dwellings three stories or less and those structures that are accessory to residential uses with the intent of reducing wait times, according to a news release from Kittitas County.

Customers with qualifying structures requiring building permits through Kittitas County who choose to use this option before submitting to CDS would have plan approval or additional comments from CDS within two to four weeks after the plans are accepted by CDS. The county has a list of qualified third-party vendors available. A list of qualified third-party vendors is available through the county’s CDS website. Check with the building official if there is a vendor not included on the list you would like to use so their qualifications can be verified.

