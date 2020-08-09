The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) has learned of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 who was recently in attendance at a wedding on Aug. 2 at the Cattle Barn Ranch, according to a news release from the IMT.
Because of the number of people in attendance, the IMT is unable to guarantee that it can contact every person who was potentially exposed.
If you were at the wedding at the Cattle Barn Ranch on Sunday, Aug. 2, county health officials state you should get tested for COVID-19. If you do not have a health care provider, you can contact the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. Health officials stress it is essential to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Kittitas County currently has 116 active cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths associated with COVID-19.
If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.