The Kittitas County Corrections Center has been awarded a grant of $600,000 from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance to provide improved treatment for inmates with diagnosed substance use disorders, according to a news release from Kittitas County Corrections.
These federal funds will be received over three years and will be used to develop a working partnership with a community-based provider of Medication-assisted-treatment (MAT) for inmates with addiction and other issues. Treatment and counseling programs begun in the jail will be handed off for ongoing outpatient treatment after a jail sentence is completed.
One of the criteria for the jail’s selection for this award was the comparative shortage of treatment options and facilities in Kittitas County. Around 30% of inmates report substance abuse disorders at the time of booking at KCCC, and rates may be significantly higher. Continuing abuse of drugs or alcohol reduces the likelihood an offender will successfully rejoin their community once their jail sentence is served; and those with untreated addictions are far likelier to commit further crimes and find their way back to jail. MAT programs are proven to increase the chances for successful integration back into the community and reduce recidivism.
This grant-funded MAT program will dovetail with other current and new recovery and assistance programs at the jail. Like those other programs, it will not impact sentencing or jail time.
Most low-level crimes are committed by repeat offenders, and many of these offenders have untreated drug and mental health conditions. Breaking people out of the dependency-driven cycle of crime improves public safety and the quality of life in our community; and that is the goal of these programs.