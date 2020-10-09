Kittitas County’s number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 52 as of 4:45 p.m., Thurssday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The active case total had been at 46 on Wednesday.
Of those 52 active cases, 28 are Central Washington University students residing in Ellensburg, according to the information posted on the CWU COVID-19 Dashboard, as of 7:59 a.m., Friday.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 116 per 100,000.
The other COVID-19 counts on the county dashboard as of 5 p.m. Tuesday are: 172 pending tests; 611 confirmed cases; 8.111 tested negative; 537 recovered; and 22 deaths.