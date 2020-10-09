Kittitas County’s number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 64 as of 4:31 p.m., Friday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The active case total had been at 52 on Thursday.
Of those 64 active cases, 28 are Central Washington University students residing in Ellensburg, according to the information posted on the CWU COVID-19 Dashboard, as of 7:59 a.m., Friday.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 113.8 per 100,000.
The other COVID-19 counts on the county dashboard as of 5 p.m. Tuesday are: 129 pending tests; 623 confirmed cases; 8,252 tested negative; 537 recovered; and 22 deaths.