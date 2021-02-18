The Kittitas County Incident Management Team is encouraging residents who attended specific gatherings to utilize COVID testing resources.
According to an IMT press release, the county is specifically asking anyone who attended any Superbowl gatherings with individuals outside of their household family members to seek out COVID-19 testing. The release is also encouraging residents to get tested if they have recently attended AAU basketball tournament in Okanogan County.
The Okanogan County Public Health Department put out a notice of a COVID-19 outbreak involving several counties including Okanogan, Chelan and Kittitas, stemming from an AAU basketball tournament, Feb. 6 in Pateros.
“And like always, we want anyone to get tested if you are having COVID-19 symptoms or if you have been exposed to someone who may have been positive with COVID-19,” the release said. “Getting testing is a tool that limits the spread of COVID-19. For example, we use systematic voluntary testing at our school districts, so that we do not unknowingly spread COVID-19 within our schools. We are asking everyone to voluntarily help us use this tool in order to limit the spread in our community.”
The release pointed out that COVID-19 testing is also a metric that Washington state uses to determine phases based on the Roadmap to Recovery Plan. The metric looks at the percent positive of COVID-19 tests over a 7-day period.
“We want people to access testing, because we know that it helps slow down the spread of COVID-19,” Kittitas County Public Health Director Tristen Lamb said in the release. “Testing, physical distance, staying home when you are sick, wearing a face covering, and vaccine are all ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 and we want to use every tool available.”
If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider. You can get tested at the KVH COVID clinics at 509-933-8850 and there is no charge for testing via KVH. Continue to help your friends and family who are eligible for the vaccine to access appointments. If help is unavailable, you can call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315. To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov.