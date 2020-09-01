The Kittitas County Public Health Department announced in a press release Monday that the Incident Management Team and its regional partners do not support a request for exception filed by the Kittitas School District regarding in-person teaching.
Kittitas School District Superintendent Mike Nollan said the school board opted to proceed with its plan for in-person instruction every day for K-2 students and a hybrid model (some days in person, some days online) for grades 3-12 with the county’s recommendation.
The release said the IMT will continue to work with schools to address student safety issues, and that districts within the county can still petition for an exception to the recommendation from the county and their regional partners which includes the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Grant County Health Department and Okanogan County Health Department if the district wants to pursue in-person schooling when COVID-19 incident rates are above 75 cases per 100,000 residents within the last two-week period of available information.
The release continued by saying that the county and its regional partners do not support in-class teaching when the county incidence is above 75 cases per 100,000 residents, and that they support a hybrid approach with K-5 and other educationally high-risk groups. The release said the county and their partners support a return to in-person classroom instruction for all student populations with COVID-19 precautions when the county incidence is below 25 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.
According to the release, the county’s incident rate is currently at 92.3, and the release states that at that incident rate, the regional recommendation for student safety is to proceed with online learning.
“The IMT’s goal is for students to safely return to school, which would mean an incident rate of less than 25 percent,” the release said.
The release said the IMT and its regional partners will continue to provide recommendations and assist school districts with their safety measures, as well as reviewing any petitions for exceptions. The release concluded by saying that the individual school districts have the final decision on how they proceed at the discretion of their school board.
“The Kittitas County Public Health Department has been working collaboratively with the Kittitas School District leadership,” Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release. “We will continue to assist the district with whatever we can for Kittitas School District students to be as safe as possible.”