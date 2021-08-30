Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Public Health Department is cautioning county residents that Ivermectin should not be used to prevent or treat COVID-19.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the medication Ivermectin is approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an anti-viral drug (drug used to treating viruses).

Ivermectin is used in animals to prevent heartworm disease and for parasites; please do not take medication intended for animals on yourself. The FDA has seen increased reporting of hospitalizations after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses. Ivermectin for animals is very different from those approved for humans. Taking large doses of Ivermectin is dangerous and can cause serious harm. If you have a prescription for Ivermectin for an FDA approved use, get it from a legitimate source and take it as prescribed.

On Aug. 26, 2021, a health alert was released via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding reports of severe illness with use of products containing Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. More information can be found at https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2021/han00449.asp.

For more information, visit www.fda.gov or www.cdc.gov or talk to your personal care provider if you have additional questions or concerns regarding prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.