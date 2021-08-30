County health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19 For the DAILY RECORD Aug 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas County Public Health Department is cautioning county residents that Ivermectin should not be used to prevent or treat COVID-19.According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the medication Ivermectin is approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an anti-viral drug (drug used to treating viruses).Ivermectin is used in animals to prevent heartworm disease and for parasites; please do not take medication intended for animals on yourself. The FDA has seen increased reporting of hospitalizations after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses. Ivermectin for animals is very different from those approved for humans. Taking large doses of Ivermectin is dangerous and can cause serious harm. If you have a prescription for Ivermectin for an FDA approved use, get it from a legitimate source and take it as prescribed. On Aug. 26, 2021, a health alert was released via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding reports of severe illness with use of products containing Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. More information can be found at https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2021/han00449.asp.For more information, visit www.fda.gov or www.cdc.gov or talk to your personal care provider if you have additional questions or concerns regarding prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ivermectin Fda Drug Medicine Pharmacology Commerce Dermatology Health Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Dose Public Health Department Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flight Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter