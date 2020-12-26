The year 2020 has been a year like no other, and the lives of every citizen in Kittitas County has been changed as a result. Amidst the challenges, however, our county’s public health leader is proud of residents rising to the tasks at hand.
In an interview with the Daily Record, Kittitas County Health Officer Mark Larson reflected on the massive changes within the position, as well as the ups and downs of the past year and the effects the pandemic has had on the county its residents.
A FULL PLATE
Larson, who has been the county’s Health Officer since 2006 explained that counties with smaller populations like Kittitas traditionally have a Health Officer in a part-time employ, although that person is on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to public health emergencies.
Prior to being shifted to a full-time position during the pandemic, Larson said the bulk of the position focused on working on policies and procedures, public outreach, infectious diseases, and other legal obligations such as approval of septic systems and wells and food safety inspections at restaurants.
“Those were my normal days,” he said. “If I wanted to have some time away and go on vacation, I would have to find another Health Officer to cover for me, even in a situation where I would want go hiking up in the Teanaway where I wouldn’t have immediate cell coverage.”
When the luxury of a hike into the mountains was possible, Larson said a regional collaboration of county Health Officers would work together to provide on-call services for each other. Outside the office, he said added responsibilities include attending meetings at the state level involving public health issues.
RAPID CHANGES
Last January, Larson said the county had their first COVID scare when a Central Washington University student returned from China and showed symptoms of sickness. The student was hospitalized and eventually tested negative for the disease, but Larson said it was a wakeup call for county public health officials.
“We kind of knew it was coming,” he said. “Director Tristan Lamb and I began talking about things that were coming down the pike and what options we had available.”
March 6 was Larson’s last day working his normal daily job as a family medicine doctor. After an uptick in positive cases within the state, he said conversations were had at the county level knowing that options to respond to the looming threat were limited.
“March 6 was my last day of seeing patients, and I stepped directly into a fulltime Health Officer and Incident Commander role on our Incident Management team to kind of drive the COVID-19 response in Kittitas County,” he said. “It was not my expectation that 10 months later, I’d still be doing only COVID-19, but there’s a ton of work to do along with the other work that doesn’t go away. I have a whole stack of research articles that I need to read on bioaerosolized solids in septic lagoons.”
A FLUID SITUATION
During the summer, Larson said the county looked at restricting their incident command structure in line with other counties in the region. As a result, he said the decision was made to shift Incident Commander responsibilities to Darren Higashiyama, with Larson focusing on the myriad tasks involved with the Health Officer position.
“Darren stepped up into that role, and I continued to do the work as the Health Officer,” he said. “Not all of my work, but the majority of my work in the last three or four months has had to do with K-12 schools, and probably the lion’s share of my work otherwise has been helping Central Washington University manage their disease outbreak, working with outbreaks and long-term care and those types of things.”
Now that CWU students are gone, Larson said approximately 80% of his time is focused on public health in the K-12 school system. Reflecting on the past year as it comes to a close, Larson said the most imminent challenge has been conveying the seriousness of the pandemic to the community. He said dealing with the politics associated with the disease has been coupled with the unique diversity of the population.
“We are a very young community because Central Washington University is here,” he said. “We’re younger than some rural communities in Washington are that don’t have universities.”
Larson said the complexities of working with various stakeholders including the CWU administration and county officials responsible for balancing economic and public health has been both challenging and time-consuming. The challenge of keeping K-12 schools open has also been a full-time job in itself.
“We have more kids per population in schools than any other county in the state,” he said. “Working with different groups such as teachers, parents, children, and teachers’ unions have really been a struggle.”
MAKING PROGRESS
With over two decades of experiences as a physician in Kittitas County, Larson said working within the healthcare role has been a relatively fluid component during the pandemic. When the county mobilized in March, he pointed out that Kittitas Valley Healthcare was able to rise to the task of creating the county’s COVID clinic within 24 hours at his request.
Despite the challenges related to communication outside the healthcare realm, Larson said the county as a whole has risen to the occasion and worked together to persevere through the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of different belief systems here,” he said. “It is not just all one side of the political spectrum or another. It’s a very fluid system and learning to work with all those people has been challenging but I think we’ve been really successful for that.”
Reflecting on the work done in 2020, Larson said he is proud of the work of county officials and resident working together to keep mortality rates low, and of being able to keep educational institutions moving forward. That not only includes keeping CWU open and keeping their numbers down, but also working with local school superintendents to keep K-12 schools sustainable.
“We’ve opened the community up from phase 1 to phase 2 to phase 3, dealing with outbreaks here at Twin City Foods, which I think the staff here at Public Health did great working with them,” he said. “Right after we went into phase 3, we dealt with the disease outbreak at long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Opening up an alternative care facility at Pacifica was a real success. Being able to work with very wide group of partners to keep our process going, helping to work with restaurants and help them learn what they need to do with masking and social distancing. All those things said, I think K-12 education, I think myself and most of us included would say that would be considered our crowning achievement for us.”