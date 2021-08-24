County health officials concerned about current Delta variant trends going forward By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Aug 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With the Delta variant showing no discrimination towards age, county health officials are concerned about the trends they are seeing around the nation, especially as school is right around the corner. The issue is further compounded by lagging vaccination rates, both nationwide and at home in Kittitas County.At a Kittitas County Board of Health meeting last week, Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said that essentially the disease is placing concern on those who aren’t vaccinated, pointing out that data from the state of Washington collected from February to June showing that 94% of COVID deaths and hospitalizations in those ages 12 and older occurred in those who are not fully vaccinated.“We’ve got a lot of people who aren’t vaccinated currently,” he said. “We have a lot of people that are in a situation where they could get sick enough to be in a hospital.” Looking at the same dates of the metrics he cited at the state level, Larson said 98.1% of the total county caseload occurred in unvaccinated individuals, although he said that number is beginning to change slightly due to breakthrough cases in the midst of the Delta variant. As of last week, the county stood at a 43% vaccination rate.“That tells us that there’s 57% of the population in Kittitas County that are susceptible to the Delta variant,” he said. “The Delta variant is much more infectious, much more contagious, perhaps not as deadly as some of the other variants that we’ve seen. We have a lot of human capital ready to be infected in our county, and not just our county.”Looking at statewide vaccination rates by county, Larson pointed out that Kittitas County is in the lower third of percentages within the state. Although there were early adopters and some who were incentivized to get their shot, he said the state is now in a situation where Gov. Inslee feels that mandates are necessary to increase the vaccination rate, lower the number of people in state hospitals, and lower the number of potential deaths.As schools get ready to start again after Labor Day, Larson said Kittitas County is also lagging behind in the 12-to-17 age range for vaccinations. “This plays a big role in what’s going to happen in schools coming up in a couple of weeks,” he said.Adding to the concern about what may happen as the fall approaches is the rate that countywide metrics are increasing at. Larson said that the case rate numbers were very low between June and early July. By Aug. 1, the county was at 68 cases, and by August 15 was at 97 cases.“We’re back up to where we were in May,” he said. “We’re seeing exponential growth of cases across the state, including in Kittitas County, and it’s due to the Delta variant.”With Gov. Inslee’s mask mandate having gone into effect Monday, Larson said the main driver behind this mandate is the Delta variant.“It’s stressing all of our systems,” he said of the variant’s effect.With pediatric hospitalization rates on the rise as well, Larson said that the Delta variant is not just affecting adults. He said this is a change from previous variants, which did not prove to affect children in the same way as they did those who are older.“There’s currently 1,800 pediatric hospitalizations across the United States,” he said, also pointing out that a Hillsborough County in Florida currently has 8,400 students in isolation or quarantine. “Schools are going to be a tremendous challenge this year for a variety of reasons.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsAaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceAug. 19 blotter: Teen hedge sexMulti site solar project moving ahead in Kittitas ValleyLetter: Disappointed with some of behavior at school board meetingsLabor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoFood establishments impact by water main break on Water Street should closeNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoorsAug. 23 blotter: Injured bear on Coal Mine TrailAug. 18: Man reportedly held at gun point Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter