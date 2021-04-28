With COVID vaccines being available to all Washingtonians over 16, Kittitas County is now planning the road ahead, looking at how to juggle logistics and ensure no shots get wasted in the process.
“When new tiers have opened up, we’ve seen a rush to get vaccinated,” Kittitas County Incident Management Team Vaccine Clinic Coordinator Kathryn Brunner. “We’ve seen appointments fill up quickly, and we’ve been able to take care of a lot of patients.”
Last Friday, Brunner said the county hit the 25,000-shot milestone, an amazing mark she said has helped get the county on track towards moving forward. This week, the rush that materialized when vaccine availability was opened for all residents over 16 has lost its intensity. Out of the 400 slots that were available at Central Washington University’s Tuesday vaccine clinic, only 250 were utilized.
More than 1,000 slots were opened this week for the county’s clinic, and they have also been tepid in uptake, resulting in the cancellation of the clinic scheduled for today. Brunner said the 102 patients who were scheduled for today’s event were rescheduled for clinics being held on Thursday and Friday. She said the county will keep the Friday clinic open, but as of Tuesday morning, she said only approximately 200 of the 600 slots were taken.
OPEN SLOTS
“We’re definitely seeing a decrease in the number of patients filling up the schedules quickly,” she said. “We thought we would hit there at some point. We’ve seen this up and down trend when we’ve opened up to other phases. When we opened up to everyone 16 and over on the 15th, those schedules filled up extremely quickly. We’ve done a ton of patients in the last two weeks. I had scheduled out 3,700 primary doses in the two weeks prior and this week as well. We’re not going to hit that 3,700 primary doses that we had scheduled, but we have been able to take care of a good amount of patients since then.”
Brunner said the county will hold small clinics throughout the county to provide outreach to target demographics, including a small clinic at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School on Friday. Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson visited the school and spoke with the students about the vaccine to help educate them about the effort.
“I believe we have eight students we’re going to vaccinate on Friday,” Brunner said. “There may be a few more, hopefully. We’re just trying to be able to reach out as much as we can.”
Brunner said 16 and 17-year-olds who are interested in receiving the vaccine can also attend the Friday clinic at the fairgrounds, as Pfizer product will be used at that event. In the first dedicated youth clinic held on April 21, 173 patients in that age range were vaccinated.
“Most of the youth that came in last week were with their parents,” Brunner said of the youth vaccination clinic. “We had a few that did just bring their consents already signed by their parents. A lot of them were excited, and we saw this with Central students as well. People were saying they could do it so they could hug their grandparents. For some of our nurses that were volunteering, that really hit home for them that this is really important work, that we’re trying to help kids get back to normal.”
THE PATH AHEAD
“I would love to get more vaccine in arms,” Brunner said. “We have seen some vaccine hesitancy. I know people where both parents are vaccinated, but they’re not going to have their children vaccinated. There’s a lot of preferences out there right now. We’re just going to do our best to educate and get as many vaccines in arms as are wanted.”
As the IMT works to shift patients around to specific clinic dates in order to reduce vaccine wastage, Brunner said the county will continue to have discussions on what the future will look like for vaccination administration.
“We have a couple meetings this week specifically for that, and to see what happens next,” she said. “We’re hoping to hold on to some of our Pfizer with the intention of using it for 12-to-15-year-olds when they become eligible for that. We’re still waiting on the CDC and FDA to decide that. We have earmarked some of the Pfizer for kids in our county when we’re able to use it.”
As vaccines begin to distribute outside of the mass vaccination clinics run by the county, Brunner said the county will bring up what the future looks like in their conversations for distribution channels outside the county-run locations.
“There’s a lot of planning, but it’s hard to know exactly what people are going to want, and how many people are going to want it,” she said. “It’s been a hard thing throughout this process. Every time you think you’ve figured out the right way to do all of it, something changes. Whether it’s Johnson & Johnson getting paused, or we have a snowstorm on the pass and a ton of people cancel their appointments. We’ve had to run on the fly a lot since Dec. 18, when we started doing vaccinations, but we’ve taken care of a ton of people. We’re going to continue to adapt and change as the restrictions, guidelines, and the needs of our community continue to change.”